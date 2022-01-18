Tension in US one year on from Capitol riot

It’s been one year since the unprecedented, violent attack on America’s heart of democracy - and while the fences have come down and the military has gone home - many are worried another riot could be just around the corner.

The rampage on the Capitol in Washington DC started after a rally in support of then-president Donald Trump. He falsely claimed the 2020 election had been rigged, and encouraged his supporters gathered on the Mall to march up to the government building.

"You'll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength," he told the crowd.

"If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

Five people died as a result of the attack, including a Capitol police officer. Two of his colleagues committed suicide in the days following.

More than 140 officers were injured.

On the anniversary of the attack, a candlelight vigil was held in remembrance.

US President Joe Biden lays blame for what happened that day squarely at the foot of his predecessor.

"He values power over principal because he sees his own interests as more important than his country's interests," he said.

And he took aim at the mob who tried to overthrow the seat of Government.

"American flags on poles being used as weapons, as spears. Fire extinguishers being thrown at the heads of police officers. A crowd that professes their love for law enforcement assaulted those police officers, dragged them, sprayed them, stomped on them."

In the year since, around 600 of those who took part have faced the court system - but few have been jailed.

But there's concern that those responsible for organising the violent attack are still walking free - with the support of their former president.

"Never forget the crime of the 2020 Presidential Election. Never give up!" Trump said in a statement.

For those who bore witness to the events that day, there's concern it could happen all over again.

"Nothing's really changed," said Capitol police officer Harry Dunn.

"As far as accountability, justice, deterrence from this happening again - nothing's changed."