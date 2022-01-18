Steven Adams manhandles Bulls centre to break up NBA scuffle

Steven Adams has made the most of his first start since being sidelined with Covid-19, helping the Memphis Grizzlies to a win over the Chicago Bulls.

Adams missed four games after entering Covid-19 protocols earlier this month before coming off the bench for Memphis on Saturday in their 112-85 loss to the Mavericks.

However, in his first start since the break, Adams racked up 10 rebounds, six assists and two points on Tuesday as the Grizzlies took down the No.1 Eastern Conference team 119-106.

Adams' two points came in the second quarter after he managed to lay-up a basket through contact for a potential three-point play but was unable to sink the free throw afterwards.

Adams made just three field goal attempts in the match, instead using his size to make an impact on the boards while adding a block.

The Kiwi big man also showed off his strength late in the match after Chicago centre Tony Bradley attempted to get into a scuffle with Adams' star teammate Ja Morant.

Morant and Bradley collided in the fourth quarter resulting in the pair grabbing each other's jerseys despite the significant difference in size.

Adams was quick to swoop in on the situation though, wedging himself between the two before picking up the 112kg big man and carrying him away from Morant.

"Steven Adams is the best," commentators said after watching replays of the scuffle.

"He literally picks up Tony Bradley and says, 'I got you'."

The win sees Memphis solidify their spot at fourth in the Western Conference, six wins ahead of the fifth-placed Mavericks midway through the season.