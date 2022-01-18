Satellite images reveal devastation of Tonga eruption, tsunami

Satellite images have revealed the extent of the devastation caused by a volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga over the weekend.
Communication services were downed and infrastructure was damaged after the island nation was hit by a tsunami following the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai underwater volcano on Saturday night.
A preliminary damage assessment report from the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT), released on Tuesday, shows the destruction caused by the natural disaster.
Ash deposits could be seen coating much of the kingdom as buildings dotting the shoreline were left damaged in the tsunami.
Roads were also damaged after being flooded.
A New Zealand Defence Force flight to deliver much-needed supplies to the nation has been delayed due to the ash coating the 2.6 kilometre runway of Fua'amotu Airport.
READ MORE: New Zealand sends Navy ships to Tonga after airport ash