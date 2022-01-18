Muslim Australian star praises captain for champagne call

Australian opening batsman Usman Khawaja has praised his captain Pat Cummins and teammates for a gesture to include him during their Ashes celebrations.

The 35-year-old, who scored twin hundreds in his first game of the series in Sydney, is a devout Muslim and had initially jumped from the stage in Hobart as normal champagne celebrations began.

But Cummins instructed his teammates to put the alcohol down and ushered Khawaja back onto stage to join the huddle.

On Monday, Khawaja took to social media to praise his teammates for welcoming him into the celebrations.

If this video doesn't show you that the boys have my back, I don't know what will. They stopped their normal champagne celebrations so I could rejoin. Inclusivity in the game and our values as a sport are so important. I feel like we are trending in the right direction 🙏🏾🇦🇺 https://t.co/LrthzP9v2N — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) January 17, 2022

"If this video doesn't show you that the boys have my back, I don't know what will," Khawaja tweeted.

"Inclusivity in the game and our values as a sport are so important.

"I feel like we are trending in the right direction."

Australia won the fifth and final Test in Hobart on Sunday by 146 runs after England crashed to 124 all out having been 68 without loss.

The victory saw Australia retain the urn with a 4-0 series victory that was one wicket away from a complete whitewash.