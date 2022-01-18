Kiwi speed skater Peter Michael selected for Winter Olympics

New Zealand will once again be represented in speed skating at this year's Winter Olympics after Peter Michael was selected for his second campaign.

Peter Michael. (Source: Photosport)

The New Zealand Olympic Committee announced Michael's selection on Wednesday with the 32-year-old competing in the 1500m. He is also hoping to earn a place in the 10,000m.

“It means so much to me to be selected for my second Winter Olympic Games. I’m really looking forward to getting to Beijing and showing what I can do,” said Michael.

“I’m aiming to make some waves over there, I know I’m capable of doing something special and I’m really excited to get racing. It’s always an absolute pleasure to put on the black suit and wear the fern, I can’t wait.”

Michael is a inline skating world champion who switched to ice skating in 2016 after becoming inspired by countryman, and now coach, Shan Dobbin, at the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014.

The change proved to be a success with Michael making his Olympic debut at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang where he placed fourth in both the 5000m and the team pursuit alongside Dobbin and Reyon Kay.

Since then, Michael has continued competing in World Cup circuit where he has claimed multiple podium finishes.

Ice speed skating New Zealand president Roderick Jones said Michael's selection reflects his driven and dedicated attitude.

"In New Zealand, we have ice rinks suitable for short track, not speed skating, which means Peter has had to live and train overseas, and all during the upheaval and uncertainty of the Covid pandemic," he said.

Michael is currently in Germany where he is training ahead of Beijing.