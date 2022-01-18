Breakers game postponed due to Covid-19 protocols

Source: 1News

The Breakers have announced their upcoming NBL match has been postponed due to Covid health and safety protocols.

(Source: Photosport)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Breakers announced that Wednesday's round seven game against the Tasmania JackJumpers will be rescheduled to a later date due to the impact of coronavirus.

Neither the Breakers nor the NBL gave a specific reason for the postponement in their statements, but the JackJumpers said on social media it was because the Kiwi NBL side "are unable to field a team for the game".

"The health and safety of the players, coaches, clubs, staff and fans is the League’s number one priority when considering these matters," the Breakers said in their statement.

"The NBL will continue to follow the advice of governments and health authorities and further testing will be carried out on any individuals impacted or those deemed close contacts."

It comes after the Breakers appeared to have turned their season around with two wins from three games after starting the season with six straight losses.

