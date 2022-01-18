14 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

There are 14 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Staff at an Auckland Covid-19 vaccination centre. (Source: Getty)

The cases are in Auckland (7) Lakes (6) and Wellington (1).

The ministry also said a household contact of the Omicron-positive Auckland MIQ worker had tested positive on Tuesday.

The case, who was symptomatic, will be included in Wednesday's numbers.

No exposure events are associated with the case at this stage.

"As of this morning, a total of 86 contacts have been identified in relation to the MIQ border worker, including seven household and 79 close contacts. At this stage, 75 have returned negative test results and one a positive result, as outlined above," the ministry said in a statement.

"From the exposure events linked to the initial case, there are 10 people from the two bus journeys who are yet to be tested and are being followed up in person.

"No other close contacts linked to this cluster have returned positive results.

"The investigation into the transmission route continues and testing of staff from the Stamford Plaza facility continues today."

Thirty people are in hospital with the virus, including two in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The six new cases in Lakes DHB in the Rotorua district. All of them are linked to earlier cases.

The fresh case in Wellington is a known contact of existing cases in the region, the ministry said. They are in isolation and no locations of interest are associated with them.

Thirty Covid-19 cases were also detected at the border on Tuesday.

They had arrived in New Zealand between December 30 and January 16 from Australia, Singapore, the UK, US, Pakistan, Germany, India, France and Turkey.

Full travel history was still to be obtained for two of them.

They had tested positive for the virus between day 0 and 17. The day 17 case was listed as a contact of a case.

The ministry also announced 14,367 child (paediatric) vaccine doses had been administered to five to 11 year olds on Monday, the first day of eligibility for the younger age group.

On Monday, 16 community cases were announced.