Lawson staying at full throttle despite NZ downtime

Liam Lawson is back in New Zealand for a brief break from his Formula 2 duties but he isn’t taking it easy.

The 19-year-old has smashed the outright lap record at Cromwell’s Highlands Motorsport Park over the weekend, clocking one minute and 23 seconds.

Lawson was back driving the New Zealand-built Rodin FZED; a single seater that’s trying to challenge the world's top manufacturers.

1News was able to have a ride-on experience with Lawson through a GoPro.

When you watch the footage it feels as though it is sped up but it’s not - it’s real time, real speed; 260kph and climbing with Lawson the only person to be able to go that fast at Highland’s.

“I was quite nervous, I didn't want to stall in front of everyone who was standing up on the wall," Lawson told 1News.

"I hadn't driven it out for such a long time so I was glad I didn't do that.”

The mission was simple. Beat the record of one minute and 28 seconds set by a fresh-faced 17-year-old Lawson in 2019.

Lawson beat that unofficially on the weekend with five seconds up his sleeve.

“It felt really good I was just getting the temperatures up and then they gave us the chequered flag, so I need more laps. I just wanted to be out there longer.”

It's a novelty for fans and even his family to watch Lawson this close. After six attempts at the MIQ lottery, Lawson was finally able to make it home.

His family are stoked to have him back.

“The other night we had a sit down and he told us about the Formula 1 test and for an hour he just talked and it was really interesting from a dad's perspective, you know, that sort of level and not understanding much about it but hanging on every word,” his father Jared Lawson said.

But this year is set to be even bigger for the teen as Lawson will be doing simulator work for Red Bull's F1 team and more test drives are expected with Alpha Tauri.

His dream of reaching the pinnacle of motorsport is tantalisingly close.

“It depends on how the year goes honestly I need to have a good season in Formula 2," he said.

"I think it's important to focus on the one championship this year it's a much more narrow focus.”

Another major backer has jumped onboard to help fund Liam Lawson's Formula 1 dream.

1News can reveal motorsport millionaire Tony Quinn is the latest to join the Lawson line-up.

Lawson will be the first international driver to receive support from the Tony Quinn Foundation.