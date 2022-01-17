Brian Tamaki denied bail, held in custody after court hearing

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has been denied bail and will be held in custody after allegedly breaching bail conditions.

He will be remanded in custody until his next hearing on Thursday, January 27.

The decision was made at Auckland District Court where Tamaki appeared via video link.

He will be held in custody at Auckland's Mt Eden Prison.

It comes as he was arrested at his home by police on Monday morning.

"The man has been arrested in relation to a breach of bail conditions following an event in Christchurch on 8 January 2022," police said.

Tamaki's arrest comes after police on January 10 said they were "continuing to look into" whether or not he had breached his bail conditions by appearing at an anti-vaccination mandate and anti-lockdown protest in Christchurch that weekend.

Brian and Hannah Tamaki had been arrested in November following an anti-mandate protest in Auckland.