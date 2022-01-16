UK woman missing after being swept away in Tonga tsunami

Family and friends are desperately waiting to hear news of a UK woman missing in Tonga after she was washed away in a tsunami which hit the capital following a volcanic eruption on Saturday.

Angela Glover. (Source: Instagram / Angela Glover)

Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano erupted late on Saturday afternoon, causing a tsunami and covering much of Tonga in ash.

Phone and internet lines are still down following the natural disaster and communication is limited, making it difficult for people to get in contact with their loved ones.

Angela Glover and her husband James, who own the Happy Sailor Tattoo in Nuku'alofa, had gone to get their dogs when the wave hit.

James managed to hold onto a tree but his wife, who also runs a dog rescue on the island, and their dogs were washed away.

Several social media posts from family and friends say she has still not been found and Angela's mother in Hove, England, had received a devastating call from James.

"Nothing confirmed other than at this stage, our beautiful girl is missing," read one post.

"We are hoping and praying that amongst the devastation she is found.”

"My uncle held on to a tree but my Auntie and dogs were washed away ... My uncle still hasn't been able to find my Auntie. If anyone has any information please reach out," another read.

Technicians have been frantically working on getting phone and internet services up and running in Tonga.

It's believed the internet cable which runs between Tonga and Fiji is intact.

An RNZAF Orion will do reconnaissance over some of Tonga’s low-lying islands to help assess damage on Monday morning.

A Tongan naval vessel is headed to Ha’apai as phone communication is yet to be made there.