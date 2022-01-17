16 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

There are 16 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Monday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Nurses carry out Covid-19 testing. (Source: Getty)

The cases are in Auckland (7), Lakes (6), Hawke’s Bay (1), Wairarapa (1) and West Coast (1).

Thirty people are in hospital with the virus, including two in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The ministry said 43 of 67 close contacts of the Auckland MIQ worker with Omicron have tested negative.

Five of their close contacts in Taupō had all returned negative day 5 tests and had been transferred to a Waikato MIQ facility.

"Auckland Regional Public Health is continuing to work with MIQ staff to look for any possible routes of transmission between returnees at the Stamford Plaza and the MIQ worker. Additional testing is being arranged for MIQ staff at this facility," the ministry said in a statement.

"Additional whole genome sequencing of other positive returnee cases at the Stamford Plaza is also being completed to provide further information for the source investigation."

The ministry also said the community case in Hawke's Bay was first reported on Sunday but has been included in Monday's case numbers.

It said the case on the West Coast has been deemed historical following investigation.

The six new cases in the Lakes DHB area are in Rotorua. Three of them have been linked to earlier cases. The remainder are still under investigation for potential links.

The fresh case in Wairarapa is a contact of earlier cases. They are from South Wairarapa and were already isolating when they tested positive.

The greater Wellington region has 13 active cases, including five in Wellington, three in the Hutt Valley and five in Wairarapa.

Forty-two new cases at the border were also announced by the ministry on Monday.

They had arrived in New Zealand between January 2 and 15 from the UK, US, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, India, Liberia, Australia, Malaysia and Germany.

Full travel history was still being obtained for four of the border cases, the ministry said.

The border cases had tested positive for Covid-19 between day 0 and 13.

On Sunday, 25 community cases were announced.