Five people injured in Coromandel after two-car crash

Emergency services have responded to a two-vehicle crash which has injured five people in the Coromandel town of Pauanui on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, police said the accident happened around 3.30pm on Hikuwai Settlement Road, Pauanui.

Initial reports say one person was trapped in one of the vehicles.

St John said in a statement that three patients have been treated at the scene and are in a minor condition, requiring no transportation.

"A further two patients are being treated in a moderate condition. One is being air lifted to Middlemore Hospital, while the other is being air lifted too, however the hospital location of this patient is currently unknown."

A witness told 1News the crash involved an Audi which "has had a head on with a ute towing a boat".

Pauanui is a popular beachside town which is located about 30km east of Thames.

