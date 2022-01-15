LIVE: Video shows tsunami waves hitting Tonga after underwater volcano erupts

Follow live coverage as an underwater volcano near Tonga has erupted causing tsunami waves to hit the Pacific Island kingdom. Refresh the page for live updates.

Underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai has been erupting for a month.

7:40pm: Satellite imagery captured the moment the eruption took place.

WATCH: Satellite imagery shows shockwave as Tonga's Hunga volcano erupts, causing tsunami pic.twitter.com/4r2gBFmAqE — BNO News (@BNONews) January 15, 2022

7:25pm: An image of tsunami waves impacting the capital Nukuʻalofa.

Tsunami waves hitting Tonga. (Source: Pacifica Weather & Tropical Cyclone Updates)

7:20pm: Tongan journalist, Mary Fonua, based in the capital Nukuʻalofa, spoke to 1News on Saturday evening and called the situation ‘precarious’.

“You’ll forgive the wobble in my voice because we’ve had a very frightening hour,” she said.

Fonua said there was a series of "huge explosions" as the volcano, 65km away, erupted and was followed about 15 minutes later by tsunami waves.

"The first ones were the biggest," she said.

"This long white wave, we could see coming from the horizon. After about three waves it had come over the road and into our garden," she said.

Fonua said the "huge, rolling" waves were heading to a nearby, low-lying settlement,' which she said was a concern.

"I did see a few cars coming out before the waves hit," but, she said there are thousands of people in that area of the peninsula.

"The cracking earthquakes were so dire," she said, adding police had come out and warned people about the tsunami.

7:15pm: Video shows dark skies over Tonga as ash falls over the island.

7:10pm: There is no tsunami warning for New Zealand after the Tonga eruption according to the National Emergency Management Agency.

6.40pm: Video posted to social media by Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau shows the first tsunami waves hitting Tonga.

6.35pm: Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted late afternoon (NZ time) with early local reports showing ashfall over Tonga and small tsunami waves beginning to impact the island.