One dead, SH1 closed after crash near Warkworth, north Auckland

One person has died following a two-car crash on State Highway One south of Warkworth, north Auckland.

Traffic backs up after crash near Warkworth. (Source: 1News)

The crash was reported to police around 1.40pm. Police say one person was killed in the incident and another has been transported to hospital in critical condition.

St John confirmed five ambulances and a rescue helicopter have been dispatched to the scene.

UPDATE 4:30PM#SH1 remains closed between Grand Dr, Orewa and Woodcocks Rd, Warkworth as a serious crash investigation takes place. Delay your journey or expect delays on the detour route via SH16. ^LB https://t.co/TbgIqcLarO — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 14, 2022

A section of State Highway One, south of the Warkworth township, is currently closed and diversions will be put in place for traffic heading north and south.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will be examining the scene.

Police are advising motorists to plan ahead and expect delays on their journeys this afternoon.