One dead, SH1 closed after crash near Warkworth, north Auckland

Source: 1News

One person has died following a two-car crash on State Highway One south of Warkworth, north Auckland.

Traffic backs up after crash near Warkworth.

Traffic backs up after crash near Warkworth. (Source: 1News)

The crash was reported to police around 1.40pm. Police say one person was killed in the incident and another has been transported to hospital in critical condition.

St John confirmed five ambulances and a rescue helicopter have been dispatched to the scene.

A section of State Highway One, south of the Warkworth township, is currently closed and diversions will be put in place for traffic heading north and south.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will be examining the scene.

Police are advising motorists to plan ahead and expect delays on their journeys this afternoon.

New ZealandAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Police believe children with Marokopa man Thomas Phillips

2

NZ doctor accused of recording vaxxed patients as ‘magnetic’

3

Woman sexually assaulted in car after picking up hitchhiker - police

4

Six Auckland bars now close contact locations of interest

5

One dead, SH1 closed after crash near Warkworth, north Auckland

Latest Stories

NZ sport continues to suffer as Covid restrictions carry on

Prince Andrew loses New Zealand military patronage

'Cone of uncertainty' as Cyclone Cody nears NZ - MetService

One dead, SH1 closed after crash near Warkworth, north Auckland

Police believe children with Marokopa man Thomas Phillips

Related Stories

Man in serious condition after bull attack in Northland

Man dies in hospital after Lower Hutt crash

Road closure in place after train, vehicle collide in Ōamaru

Cyclist dies following crash with vehicle in Te Aroha