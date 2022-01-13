Kiwi skier Robinson could add Olympic events after downhill silver

Kiwi skier Alice Robinson could add a third event to her Winter Olympics campaign next month after a promising result in her first-ever downhill race in France on Friday.

Alice Robinson (Source: Photosport)

Robinson, a three-time World Cup champion in her favoured technical event the giant slalom, claimed silver in the FIS European Cup downhill race.

With it being Robinson's first race, she was placed at the back of the pack for the race but still managed to put down a strong run to finish second with a time of 1:24.78 - 0.33 seconds behind Swiss winner Juliana Suter.

Robinson was stoked with the result, which is one class below a World Cup event.

"It was really fun, it's a great slope. It's a Europa Cup race so it's a great level and the snow was amazing," Robinson said.

"I just wanted to go out there and ski really solid, I had some really good sections and there were some spots that I can improve so it was a really solid result for my first downhill race."

It follows Robinson's promising finish in another speed event last month in which she claimed a career-best fourth in the super-G at the St Mortiz World Cup event.

The string of impressive results means Robinson could go from representing New Zealand in one event in Beijing to three if she decides to add the two speed disciplines to her Winter Olympics campaign.

Robinson said results this week and a potential World Cup downhill race next week will help her decide what to do.

"The goal today was to ski solid and get a decent result," Robinson said.

"I just wanted to ski really solid and execute the plan, so I am happy."

Suter and Robinson were joined by Italy's Monica Zanoner on the podium.