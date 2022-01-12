Person dies attempting river crossing in Ōpōtiki District

A person has died at Omaio, in Ōpōtiki District in the Bay of Plenty, after getting into difficulty while fishing on Wednesday night.

The Motu River in Opotiki District (file picture). (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Police say the person had "reportedly been fishing near the [Motu] river mouth and was swept out to sea while attempting to cross the river".

They were notified of the incident at 8.30pm.

An extensive search was carried out a body was found overnight.

"Police would like to thank all those who assisted in the search, including residents from the local community," they say.

Police say they will be making inquiries into the death on behalf of the Coroner.