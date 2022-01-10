NZ's most popular baby names for 2021 revealed

New Zealand's most popular baby names for 2021 have been revealed today.

After two years at second place, Charlotte is back at the top of the list of the most popular baby names for girls in 2021. Oliver once again leads the list for boys, having held the spot since 2013.

Manaia comes in as the most evenly-split gender-neutral name, at a 50/50 split for boys and girls, with Quinn sitting just below the top of the list.

At the top of the lists for Māori baby names, based on criteria from the Te Taura Whiri Māori Language Commission, are Mia for girls and Nikau for boys.

Isla and Amelia are the second and third most popular girls’ names for 2021, having fought Charlotte for the top spot for the last three years.

The same trend runs for boys’ names, with Noah and Jack coming in second and third after joining Oliver in the top three for the previous four years.

A new addition to the top ten boys’ names is Theodore, which has been creeping up the ranks in popularity since 2019.

In 2021, 59,214 births were registered in Aotearoa, with a total of 17,617 different first names. This shows a slow decline in births from the previous two years.

A total of 17,749 different first names were given to 58,676 babies born in 2020. In 2019, there were 18,816 different first names given to 61,018 babies.

Top boys names:

1. Oliver

2. Noah

3. Jack

4. Leo

5. George

6. Charlie

7. Lucas

8. Theodore

9. William

10. Luca

Top girls names:

1. Charlotte

2. Isla

3. Olivia

4. Amelia

5. Ava

6. Willow

7. Lily

8. Isabella

9. Mila

10. Ella

Top Māori boys names:

1. Nikau

2. Ari

3. Niko

4. Koa

5. Mateo

6. Keanu

7. Mikaere

8. Manaia

9. Kairo

10. Kiwa

Top Māori girl names:

1. Mia

2. Aria

3. Maia

4. Aurora

5. Amaia

6. Kiara

7. Kaia

8. Amara

9. Kora

10. Maria