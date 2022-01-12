Northern Bass music festival canned over Covid concerns

Northland's Northern Bass music festival has been cancelled due to low vaccination rates in the region and the growing threat of Omicron.

Music festival file image. (Source: istock.com)

The Mangawhai festival was re-scheduled for January 28 – 30, after postponing its New Year's event due to the region remaining at Red under the traffic light system.

In an update shared to Facebook on Wednesday, organisers said it had been a “f***er of a year”, and they had to make a decision that would keep the “majority as safe as possible.”

“No easy way to say this - despite EVERYTHING we have tried, we have to cancel our NB - Jan dates (sic)."

Organisers cited Northland vaccination rates, the growing threat of Omicron, and headliners who couldn't travel due to being positive for Covid-19 as reasons for cancelling.

"It’s just not a risk we can take, a risk we can put Northland at, or a risk we can expose you all to," organisers said.

Northern Bass Festival in Mangawhai, Northland (Source: Northern Bass/Facebook)

“We never thought it would come to this. We tried everything to keep the Jan dates alive, but the picture now is not the same as it was when we originally postponed.”

It was announced in December that Northland would remain at Red in the traffic light system, due to the region’s vaccination rates, while the rest of New Zealand moved to Orange.

Event attendees will be contacted by organisers as to what their options are with tickets, including a transfer to Northern Bass’ 2022/2023 New Year’s festival.

“In a few weeks, we are going to be putting this all behind us and getting on with 2022 and launching tickets for NB 22/23.

“We can't wait to get back to our home in Northland... we already have the lineup underway and it is already shaping up to be a big one. Thank you for your support through everything.”

As of Wednesday, 83 per cent of Northland’s eligible population is full vaccinated.

The next traffic light review will be on January 17.