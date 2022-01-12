Dash cam footage sought in search for missing Northland man

Police are appealing for dash cam footage taken on Pipiwai Rd in Northland as the search for missing Whangārei man, Kukama Waa continues.

Kukama Waa. (Source: NZ Police)

"We know that forestry workers and trucks frequent this area and we are particularly appealing for any truck drivers or forestry vehicles which may have been in the area on January 5th and have dash cam footage," police in a statement.

Those who travelled on Pipiwai Rd between 4pm-6pm on Wednesday January 5 are asked to check their dash cam footage for sightings of a man matching Kukama Waa’s appearance.

Footage to be provided to police can be uploaded here.

Police are following up on a potential sighting of Waa on the afternoon of January 5 after a person reported seeing Waa walking south on Pipiwai Rd, south of the Pipiwai township.

Waa, 58, was last seen in bush area near Pipiwai on the morning of January 5.

He is also hearing impaired and has physical and intellectual impairments.

On Friday Sergeant Jim Adamson of Whangārei Police said a hearing aid belonging to Waa had been found.

Anyone with any information or possible sightings of Waa is asked to call Police on 105, quoting file number 220106/6085.