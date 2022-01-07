Hearing aid found in search for man missing in Northland bush

The family of a man missing in dense, thick bush near Pipiwai, Northland, say they are "really concerned".

Kukama Waa. (Source: NZ Police)

Kukama Waa, 58, was reported missing on Wednesday night after last being seen in the bush area near Pipiwai that morning.

He is hearing impaired and has physical and mental impairments. Police say he recently lost one of his arms.

Sergeant Jim Adamson, Whangārei Police, said the only thing that had been found so far was a hearing aid belonging to Waa.

Waa's brother-in-law, Tepene, was in Whangārei when he was told Waa was missing.

Tepene told 1News Waa was with his cousin before his disappearance. They were near Pipiwai to maintain the main water supply to the marae.

He said Waa had been asked to wait by his cousin at a certain place as it was rugged. However, when Waa's cousin went to get him he had "moved".

Waa's family had tried to find him themselves before calling police.

Search and Rescue volunteers taking part in the search for missing man Kukama Waa. (Source: 1News)

Police believe Waa is "very likely" still in the bush area and Tepene said if Waa had happened to walk out they "don't know where he went to".

"We’re hoping we can find him. It’s just taking longer and longer and it’s not a good thing when it takes longer and longer."

Search and Rescue volunteers in dense, thick bush near Pipiwai, Northland. (Source: 1News)

The search and rescue team have based themselves in a paddock near the bush area. Locals have been keeping them going by giving out food and water.

Anyone who might have seen Waa is asked to contact police immediately on 111, quoting event number P049210284.