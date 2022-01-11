Wood headed to Newcastle for staggering $40m fee - report

Burnley's Kiwi striker Chris Wood is reportedly headed to Premier League relegation rivals Newcastle United on a staggering £20 million [$40 million] deal.

Chris Wood. (Source: Getty)

Reports out of the UK say Newcastle have chased Wood's signature to replace injured striker Callum Wilson, with the struggling club able to meet the transfer fee due to the backing of their wealthy new Saudi Arabian owners.

Wilson was Newcastle's top scorer this season but has been sidelined for up to two months with a calf injury, leaving the Magpies in a desperate situation as they sit in the relegation zone midway through the season alongside Burnley and Norwich City.

The need for a goalscorer became more apparent over the weekend after Newcastle suffered an embarrassing 1-0 loss at home to third-tier Cambridge United in the FA Cup last weekend.

It's understood Newcastle manager Eddie Howe sees Wood as an ideal replacement for Wilson and admires his physical attributes as well as his link up play.

Wood also sits in an elite club currently having scored at least 10 goals in the last four EPL seasons.

The only other players to do so currently is Tottenham superstar Harry Kane, who has 86 goals in that time, Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah (83), Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy (74), Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette (50) and Spurs’ Son Heung-Min (50).

Wood has only managed three goals so far this season but the 18th-placed Clarets have only scored 16 goals in 17 matches. The goal tally is the third lowest in the competition.

Woods will reportedly undergo a medical examination at Newcastle this week before the deal is finalised.

The reported deal has been met with plenty of reaction online, including from England great Gary Lineker.

It would be the second signing Newcastle have made since their new owners came on board after England fullback Kieran Trippier was bought from Spanish champions Atlético Madrid last week.

Wood and Trippier may not be the only deals struck by Newcastle during the January transfer window, with Howe also reportedly targeting promising Reims forward Hugo Ekitike.

The 19-year-old France Under-20 international has been dubbed the “new Mbappe” after impressed in Ligue 1 with eight goals in 17 appearances.

Howe is also reportedly in the market for a new centre-back, left-back and a central midfielder as the club’s Saudi owners prepare to splash the cash in order to avoid relegation.