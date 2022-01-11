Witnesses sought over serious Whanganui crash

Source: 1News

Police are wanting to hear from anyone with witnessed a serious crash in Whanganui on December 23 last year.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

The crash happened at the intersection of Mosston Rd and Hinau St at around 7pm that night.

Three people were hospitalised at the time. One person who was seriously injured remains in hospital and is in a stable condition.

The other two people had moderate injuries and are no longer in hospital.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash.

"We are also aware that a number of people stopped to provide assistance to the victims at the crash scene but left before Police had a chance to speak to them."

Those people are asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 211224/4558.

