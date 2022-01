A person has died in a house fire in Auckland’s Avondale overnight.

Police say the person was found deceased inside the property on Blockhouse Bay Rd. Emergency services were notified about the blaze shortly after midnight.

Surrounding residents were evacuated as a precaution.

Police say they are working with Fire and Emergency investigators to establish the cause of the fire.