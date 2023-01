Photos: Revellers throng to New Year's parties after Covid hiatus

The midnight fireworks are seen over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Years Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. (Source: Associated Press)

Revellers in major city centres across the Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East ushered in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks as many cities around the globe celebrated New Year's Eve without restrictions for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Iconic landmarks around the world marked the start of the new year with extravagant fireworks displays.

From the Pacific to Paris, people stayed up till midnight and celebrated the occasion.