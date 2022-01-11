New Wellington Covid case linked to Auckland music festival

Wellington has recorded one new Covid-19 case on Tuesday, linked to the Hidden Valley music festival in Matakana, north Auckland, early in the New Year.

People dancing at a music festival (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The festival was named as a location of interest on Saturday, with the timeframe listed as between 4.30pm on January 2 and 1am on January 3.

The Ministry of Health said investigations into Tuesday's case are ongoing and locations of interest around the capital with be added once they are identified.

"Locations of interest for other Wellington cases are published on the Ministry website and we encourage people to check these, especially if you’ve been out of town over the holidays, remember to check those places you’ve visited in the last two weeks, and follow the instructions for symptoms and testing," the ministry said.

Testing sites are open around the Wellington region, with locations and opening hours on the Healthpoint website.

Tuesday's case comes after the city recorded two cases on Saturday, with one also linked to another music festival in the Bay of Plenty.

On Monday a person who attended the Britomart Block Party in central Auckland on New Year’s Eve tested positive for Covid-19 in Wellington.