Wellington Covid-19 case attended Auckland block party

Source: 1News

A person who attended the Britomart Block Party in central Auckland on New Year’s Eve has on Monday tested positive for Covid-19 in Wellington.

Britomart in Auckland (file picture).

It comes after the annual event was named as a location of interest on Friday.

It was described as being held across three clubs — AV Club, Saturdays and Side Door — and “one massive street party”.

Anyone who attended the event between 11.15pm on December 31 and 2.30am on January 1 are advised to immediately get tested then self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

People with symptoms have been advised to get tested and stay home until they return a negative test result.

“The case is in isolation and, at this stage, no associated locations of interest have been identified in the Wellington region,” the Ministry of Health said in a written statement.

“Locations of interest for other Wellington cases are published on the Ministry website and we encourage people to check these and follow the instructions for symptoms and testing.”

