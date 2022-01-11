Black Caps nab early wickets after using follow-on on day 3

The Black Caps have managed to snare two wickets to start day three from a much-improved Bangladesh thanks to some stellar fielding.

Stand-in captain Tom Latham opted to enforce the follow-on to start day 3 of the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch with Bangladesh still trailing by 395 runs after being bowled out for 126 yesterday.

While the decision was expected, there were still some fans questioning whether the Black Caps would come out to bat on Day 3 with it being retiring great Ross Taylor's potentially final chance to bat in a Test.

However, Latham's decision paid off with the Black Caps reducing Bangladesh to 74-2 at lunch and still trailing by 321 runs.

The Black Caps celebrate the wicket of Shadman Islam. (Source: Photosport)

Kyle Jamieson was the first to strike in the 14th over of the day with the all-rounder and keeper Tom Blundell combining to remove opener Shadman Islam for 21 runs.

While Jamieson was credited with the wicket, it was Blundell's superb dive to his right to snare the edged delivery that produced the result.

Islam's dismissal saw Najmul Hossain Shanto head to the crease and while he got off to a positive start with six boundaries, he was soon removed by Neil Wagner and Trent Boult for 29.

Wagner got Shanto to swing on a short delivery which he fired to fine leg.

Boult managed to get across and make a sliding grab to remove Shanto, allowing Wagner to let out a signature roar.

Bangladesh currently lead the two-Test series after winning the opening match in Mt Maunganui last week.