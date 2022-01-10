Boult earns 300th Test wicket as Black Caps dominate day 2

Trent Boult has wrapped up an utterly dominant day two for the Black Caps in Christchurch, earning his 300th Test wicket as well as a five-for against a floundering Bangladesh.

Boult picked up the final wicket to end the second day slightly early at Hagley Oval, as Bangladesh were bowled out for just 126 to trail the Black Caps by 395 runs.

It capped a brilliant day for the home side who had early declared at 521-6 after stand-in captain Tom Latham saw his stellar innings eventually end at 252.

The Black Caps took full control of the match just before tea as Boult and Tim Southee tore through the top order, taking two wickets apiece in just 11 overs.

Things didn't get much better after the break with Bangladesh reduced to 27-5 after Boult took his third by removing Litton Das with an edge to Tom Blundell.

Yasir Ali and Nurul Hasan then looked to give Bangladesh some life with Ali making a half-century and Hasan reaching 41.

However, the pair were removed by Kyle Jamieson and Southee, leaving the tail end exposed in the final overs of the day.

But with Boult on a tear, they didn't stand a chance, with the Kiwi quick collecting his two milestone wickets and finishing with 5-43.

Trent Boult celebrates his 300 wicket during day two of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh (Source: Photosport)

"300 Test wickets means a lot," Boult said after stumps. "An exclusive club with big names there. Tough to get a membership there.

"We used the pace and the bounce there today. Looking forward to tomorrow.

"The wind suits outswing and inswing [here at the Oval]. We batted extremely well. For the boys to put 500-plus is really special.

"But still a lot of work to be done."

As a result, Ali and Hasan were Bangladesh's only batsmen to reach double figures in the underwhelming innings, leaving the touring side on the precipice of a heavy defeat at the end of just the second day.

Latham has the evening to decide whether or not he enforces the follow-on tomorrow with three full days still left to play.

The domination also means retiring great Ross Taylor may have played his final Test innings.

Taylor was welcomed to the crease this morning with a guard of honour from Bangladesh and after a promising start mistimed a heave across the line that saw him caught at square leg for 28.