Police investigating 'disgusting' abuse of gay A-League star

An A-League club are working with Australian police to investigate the "disgusting" level of homophobic abuse that has been hurled at star Josh Cavallo.

Josh Cavallo. (Source: Getty)

Adelaide United confirmed they're working with South Australia police on Tuesday following the club's game against the Melbourne Victory on Saturday.

It comes after Cavallo called out the homophobic abuse from the crowd late in Adelaide's 1-1 draw with Melbourne, saying he had "no words" to describe his disappointment in an Instagram post on Sunday.

In response league officials, Victory and AAMI Park said they were investigating and would provide CCTV footage to help.

Reds chief executive Nathan Kosmina said Cavallo had been dealing with constant abuse since making international headlines in October when he came out via social media and the club's online channels.

Kosmina said the "resilient" 22-year-old had been dealing well with the situation and was in a good headspace but the scale of Saturday's abuse meant both player and club had to call it out.

“He got messages on social media saying, ‘Yep, we heard the comments. It was disgusting,’” Kosmina said.

“I think there is an overwhelming sentiment of support from the majority of fans. It’s a [small] element that needs to be weaned out. Twenty or 30 years ago, this is the sort of language that was more common. Now it’s not acceptable.

“I don’t want my young boys at a game where abuse is being yelled from the stands and I don’t think any families do, so it’s good that he has had the support from Victory supporters in that instance saying, ‘that wasn’t on, we’re with you Josh.’”

Kosmina said Cavallo and the club had discussed the "inevitability" of abuse heading into the season but it was time to draw a line.

"He's arguably the highest profile men's player in the A-League now, in terms of his global reach of his name and brand.

"Our sport being global (that) means that he gets comments from all over the world. The majority are positive but there's an element that is negative.

"He knows the good and the bad that come with it, this was a bridge too far in terms of the quantum of comments.

"Just went beyond what was acceptable.

"It's never acceptable but it was just the collective voice coming out of that stand which Josh and we can't tolerate."

Kosmina said the abuse occurred as Cavallo was making his way past the stadium's northern stand having been substituted out of the game.

"Where this went a little too far was the quantum of it," Kosmina said.

"It wasn't an individual, it was more of a collective voice coming out of that northern stand and he said basically 'enough's enough, I'm calling this out' and we're right behind Josh.

"He's in a good headspace but, as anyone would be, being abused online or in-person is obviously not a pleasant experience."

Kosmina, said Adelaide were looking to arrange a pride game in February to promote inclusion in professional sport, had a direct message to anyone engaging in the abuse.

"We don't want you in our game. It's as simple as that," he said.

-Additional reporting by AAP.