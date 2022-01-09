Whale stranded south of Coromandel town dies

Source: 1News

A female Baird’s beaked whale stranded in shallow waters in Te Kouma, south of Coromandel town, has died overnight.

The whale stranded in Te Kouma

The whale stranded in Te Kouma (Source: Supplied)

The Department of Conservation told 1News staff were working with iwi on a burial for the animal.

"Now the team has had a chance to more closely inspect the whale, we can confirm it’s a female Baird’s beaked whale, not a male southern beaked whale as previously stated," DOC said.

A member of the public on Sunday said the nine-metre whale had an open wound on its head, while another can be heard in a video saying there was “lots of blood coming out”.

DOC staff were on Sunday at the scene caring for the animal after being told about whale about 6.30am.

