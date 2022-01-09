Whale stranded south of Coromandel town dies

A female Baird’s beaked whale stranded in shallow waters in Te Kouma, south of Coromandel town, has died overnight.

The whale stranded in Te Kouma (Source: Supplied)

The Department of Conservation told 1News staff were working with iwi on a burial for the animal.

"Now the team has had a chance to more closely inspect the whale, we can confirm it’s a female Baird’s beaked whale, not a male southern beaked whale as previously stated," DOC said.

A member of the public on Sunday said the nine-metre whale had an open wound on its head, while another can be heard in a video saying there was “lots of blood coming out”.

DOC staff were on Sunday at the scene caring for the animal after being told about whale about 6.30am.