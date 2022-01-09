9-metre whale stranded south of Coromandel town

A nine-metre beaked whale is stranded in shallow waters in Te Kouma, south of Coromandel town.

A spokesperson from the Department of Conservation said they were told of the male whale at about 6.30am on Sunday.

A member of the public has said the whale has an open wound on its head, while another can be heard in a video saying there was “lots of blood coming out”.

DOC staff are at the scene caring for the whale.

“The whale is energetic and has been attempting to free itself. However, the water is currently not deep enough for it to swim,” a DOC spokesperson earlier said.

“We have the situation under control and although we appreciate the public’s support – there have been onlookers at the scene – we do not require any assistance.”

High tide is expected in the Coromandel Harbour shortly after 1pm.

“The water level is crucial to the whale getting back out to sea. Once that water level raises, we will aim to get the whale refloated and shepherd it back out to sea – we have boats on the way to help with this approach,” the spokesperson said.

“Beaked whales are usually deep sea/ocean water species, so its arrival in the harbour/inlet is unusual."