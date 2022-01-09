Queenstown's Shotover Jet named as location of interest

Source: 1News

The Shotover Jet in Queenstown has been named as a new location of interest on Monday morning.

Shotover Jet in Queenstown.

Shotover Jet in Queenstown. (Source: 1News)

The positive Covid-19 case boarded a jet boat with the tourism business on 3 Arthurs Point Road on Sunday, January 2 from 9am to 12pm, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry advises anyone who visited the affected site to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

It comes after two Queenstown locations – the SkyCity Casino and hotel Oaks Club Suites – were named as locations of interest on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 85 Covid-19 cases in the community over the past two days.

A full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found on the Ministry of Health website.

