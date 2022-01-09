Damian McKenzie stars with 23-point debut in Japan league

Source: 1News

All Blacks star Damian McKenzie has enjoyed a stellar debut in Japanese rugby, helping his side to a big win with a 23-point performance.

Damian McKenzie makes a run for Tokyo Sungoliath.

Damian McKenzie makes a run for Tokyo Sungoliath. (Source: Getty)

McKenzie made headlines last year when it was revealed he would be Tokyo Sungoliath's new international star after fellow All Black Beauden Barrett spent last season with them.

The former Chiefs player had no problems making the same impact, playing an instrumental role in Tokyo's 60-46 win over the Brave Lupus in the competition's opening weekend.

McKenzie set up a try and kicked nine goals - made up of four conversions and five penalties - to score 23 points while playing at fullback.

Tokyo captain Ryoto Nakamura said after the match he was delighted with McKenzie's impact.

"Basically, I wanted him to move freely in the field," Nakamura said.

"We haven't been able to adjust [to him] for a while, so I wanted to grasp his characteristics and made a good combination."

McKenzie did just that from the back, sparking multiple counter-attacking plays to open up the field.

Recalled Wallaby Sean McMahon was the biggest benefactor, scoring three tries for the Sungoliath.

Tokyo are looking to go one better this year after finishing runner-up in 2021 with Barrett.

Rugby

Popular Stories

1

Full House star Bob Saget dies aged 65

2

27 new Covid-19 community cases today

3

New South Wales records deadliest day of Covid-19 pandemic

4

Anti-vax Canterbury doctor can no longer practise in NZ

5

Classy Bangladesh give Taylor guard of honour in final Test

Latest Stories

Photos: Auckland man captures amazing bio-luminescent display

Cops 'looking into' Brian Tamaki attending anti-mandate event

Teen makes history as first female pitcher for pro ABL team

Weather system in Fiji strengthens to a tropical cyclone

Anti-vax Canterbury doctor can no longer practise in NZ

Related Stories

Ex-All Black Terry Morrison dies of heart attack in Australia

Super Rugby draw revamp confirmed as Covid borders continue

Super Rugby Pacific up in the air after latest Govt decision

NZ rugby player Kawa Leauma dies after accident in Netherlands