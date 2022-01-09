Damian McKenzie stars with 23-point debut in Japan league

All Blacks star Damian McKenzie has enjoyed a stellar debut in Japanese rugby, helping his side to a big win with a 23-point performance.

Damian McKenzie makes a run for Tokyo Sungoliath. (Source: Getty)

McKenzie made headlines last year when it was revealed he would be Tokyo Sungoliath's new international star after fellow All Black Beauden Barrett spent last season with them.

The former Chiefs player had no problems making the same impact, playing an instrumental role in Tokyo's 60-46 win over the Brave Lupus in the competition's opening weekend.

McKenzie set up a try and kicked nine goals - made up of four conversions and five penalties - to score 23 points while playing at fullback.

Tokyo captain Ryoto Nakamura said after the match he was delighted with McKenzie's impact.

"Basically, I wanted him to move freely in the field," Nakamura said.

"We haven't been able to adjust [to him] for a while, so I wanted to grasp his characteristics and made a good combination."

McKenzie did just that from the back, sparking multiple counter-attacking plays to open up the field.

Recalled Wallaby Sean McMahon was the biggest benefactor, scoring three tries for the Sungoliath.

Tokyo are looking to go one better this year after finishing runner-up in 2021 with Barrett.