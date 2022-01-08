Person found 'unresponsive' in water at Mount Maunganui

Source: 1News

A person has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being found unresponsive in the water at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Mount Maunganui.

Mount Maunganui. (Source: istock.com)

Police say the person was "found unresponsive in the water" at around 3.10pm, off Ocean Beach Road.

The person has been taken to Tauranga Hospital, while another person was treated at the scene.

It's the second serious water-related incident in Mount Maunganui in the past two days.

A man on Thursday died after what police described as a “water-related incident”.

Read more: Man dies after ‘water-related incident’ at Mt Maunganui

Four people have also been rescued by a boat at Auckland’s Piha Beach on Saturday.

Police say they are in a moderate condition.

