Person found 'unresponsive' in water at Mount Maunganui

A person has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being found unresponsive in the water at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Police say the person was "found unresponsive in the water" at around 3.10pm, off Ocean Beach Road.

The person has been taken to Tauranga Hospital, while another person was treated at the scene.

It's the second serious water-related incident in Mount Maunganui in the past two days.

A man on Thursday died after what police described as a “water-related incident”.

Four people have also been rescued by a boat at Auckland’s Piha Beach on Saturday.

Police say they are in a moderate condition.