Rotorua MIQ worker contracts Covid-19

A Rotorua MIQ worker who isn’t in direct contact with returnees has tested positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health says.

An MIQ facility fence. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Investigations are underway to find out whether the infection is from the community or from the facility.

The Ministry of Health said they tested positive on Wednesday and are in isolation. They are fully vaccinated and are regularly tested.

“The nature of their work means they do not normally have direct contact with returnees,” the Ministry of Health said.

“The result from whole genome sequencing is expected later today.”

Two new Covid-19 cases were identified in the Rotorua community on Friday.

As of Friday, there are 46 active community cases in the Lakes DHB area.

There were 35 new community cases across the country on Friday.