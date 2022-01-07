Rotorua MIQ worker contracts Covid-19

Source: 1News

A Rotorua MIQ worker who isn’t in direct contact with returnees has tested positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health says.

An MIQ facility fence.

An MIQ facility fence. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Investigations are underway to find out whether the infection is from the community or from the facility.

The Ministry of Health said they tested positive on Wednesday and are in isolation. They are fully vaccinated and are regularly tested.

“The nature of their work means they do not normally have direct contact with returnees,” the Ministry of Health said.

“The result from whole genome sequencing is expected later today.”

Two new Covid-19 cases were identified in the Rotorua community on Friday.

As of Friday, there are 46 active community cases in the Lakes DHB area.

There were 35 new community cases across the country on Friday.

New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicTauranga and Bay of Plenty

Popular Stories

1

35 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

2

Unvaxxed US couple die of Covid while holding hands

3

Person critically injured at Christchurch car wash

4

Healthy, vaccinated young man among NSW Covid deaths

5

Rotorua MIQ worker contracts Covid-19

Latest Stories

James Corden tests positive for Covid-19

Airlines refuse to fly partying Canadians home from Mexico

10 bodies dumped outside Mexican state governor's office

Person critically injured at Christchurch car wash

Rotorua MIQ worker contracts Covid-19

Related Stories

Call for Govt to clearly communicate Omicron outbreak plan

NZ must 'boost like crazy' before Omicron spreads — expert

Couple's 3 week Australia trip turns into 6 month ordeal

Covid case in Auckland bar on NYE was vaccinated - Ministry