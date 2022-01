A person has been critically injured at a Christchurch car wash on Friday, police say.

Car wash near Countdown Ferrymead, Christchurch (Source: Google)

Police said an investigation is underway after they received a report of the incident at an automated car wash in Ferrymead just after 10am.

The person was taken to hospital.

Stuff reports the incident happened at Wash HQ at the back of a Countdown, and the person appeared to have burns on their legs.

WorkSafe has been advised.