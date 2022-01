A pedestrian has been seriously injured following a hit and run in Auckland on Friday afternoon.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. (Source: 1News)

Police were alerted to the incident on Racecourse Parade, in Avondale, at 2.10pm, a police spokesperson told 1News.

The pedestrian has since been transported to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

Police are now making inquiries about the vehicle involved.

The serious crash uUnit has been advised.