Kāpiti Covid case returns home after fleeing self-isolation

A positive Covid-19 case who was in Bay of Plenty has returned to home self-isolation in Kāpiti after they left without completing quarantine.
The person was being sought with assistance by police when they contacted public health staff, a Ministry of Health spokesperson told 1News.
“Follow-up is being completed and the person is now isolating appropriately in Kāpiti.”
The person travelled by car.
It comes after New Zealand on Friday recorded 35 new Covid-19 community cases, including 13 in the Bay of Plenty.