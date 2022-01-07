Kāpiti Covid case returns home after fleeing self-isolation

Source: 1News

A positive Covid-19 case who was in Bay of Plenty has returned to home self-isolation in Kāpiti after they left without completing quarantine.

A file image of a person being tested for Covid-19.

A file image of a person being tested for Covid-19. (Source: istock.com)

The person was being sought with assistance by police when they contacted public health staff, a Ministry of Health spokesperson told 1News.

“Follow-up is being completed and the person is now isolating appropriately in Kāpiti.”

The person travelled by car.

It comes after New Zealand on Friday recorded 35 new Covid-19 community cases, including 13 in the Bay of Plenty.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

Kāpiti Covid case returns home after fleeing self-isolation

2

Person critically injured at Christchurch car wash

3

Footage from space captures amazing view of South Island

4

Man sought over sex assault of elderly woman in New Plymouth

5

Airlines refuse to fly partying Canadians home from Mexico

Latest Stories

Capitol riot: Biden says Trump backers threatened democracy

Relatives of skilled migrants locked out of NZ by MIQ glitch

Hearing aid found in search for man missing in Northland bush

NZ must 'boost like crazy' before Omicron spreads — expert

Kāpiti Covid case returns home after fleeing self-isolation

Related Stories

Relatives of skilled migrants locked out of NZ by MIQ glitch

NZ must 'boost like crazy' before Omicron spreads — expert

Britomart Block Party named Covid-19 location of interest

Rotorua MIQ worker contracts Covid-19