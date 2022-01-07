Kāpiti Covid case returns home after fleeing self-isolation

A positive Covid-19 case who was in Bay of Plenty has returned to home self-isolation in Kāpiti after they left without completing quarantine.

A file image of a person being tested for Covid-19. (Source: istock.com)

The person was being sought with assistance by police when they contacted public health staff, a Ministry of Health spokesperson told 1News.

“Follow-up is being completed and the person is now isolating appropriately in Kāpiti.”

The person travelled by car.

It comes after New Zealand on Friday recorded 35 new Covid-19 community cases, including 13 in the Bay of Plenty.