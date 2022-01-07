James Corden tests positive for Covid-19

James Corden is the latest US-based late night talk show host to test positive for Covid-19.

James Corden speaks onstage during the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala in 2021. (Source: Getty)

It comes after Late Night host Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon revealed they had tested positive for coronavirus in recent days.

“I just tested positive for Covid-19,” the Late Late Show with James Corden host said on Instagram on Friday.

“I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine.

The English actor said the show “will be off the air for the next few days”.