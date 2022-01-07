Heart rookie takes one-handed catch in thrilling one-run win

A spectacular one-handed catch to remove Canterbury star Lea Tahuhu has helped Auckland to a dramatic one-run win over the Magicians at Eden Park Outer Oval on Friday.

Needing two runs off the final ball of the match, Amy Satterthwaite could only top edge her attempted shot, with Auckland wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze taking the catch to secure the win for the Heart.

Satterthwaite, who scored 71 from 59 balls, was seen slumped on the pitch in disappointment after falling agonisingly short of chasing down Auckland’s total of 135/4.

One of the highlights of the match came in the 16th over when Tahuhu could only loft a shot towards mid off, where Josie Penfold took a spectacular one-handed catch while running backwards.

Making the moment even more special was that Josie’s sister Maddie was bowling.

Earlier, Tahuhu struck twice in the sixth over of Auckland’s innings, bowling Gaze with a perfect outswinger, before repeating the dose two balls later by knocking over Bella Armstrong.

The Heart bounced back from being 2/28, with Lauren Down top scoring for Auckland with an unbeaten 66, from 59 balls, while Holly Huddleston hit 42 off 40.

The pair combined for a 75-run fourth-wicket stand before Huddleston was dismissed off the bowling of Satterthwaite.