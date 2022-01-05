Northland bush being searched for missing man

Source: 1News

Bush near Pipiwai, Northland, is being searched for a missing man who is hearing impaired and who has physical and mental impairments.

Kukama Waa.

Kukama Waa. (Source: NZ Police)

Search and rescue personnel are trying to find 58-year-old Kukama Waa.

He was reported missing last night and was last seen in the bush area near Pipiwai on Wednesday morning.

Waa is about 172cm tall and of large build. He is bald and recently lost one of his arms, police say.

He was last seen wearing blue-coloured tracksuit plants and a red shirt.

“Police have serious concerns for his welfare and are working with the local Pipiwai community to locate him,” a police spokesman said.

“Local residents are being asked to check their properties for him.

“Police Eagle helicopter has also carried out an aerial search of the bush area.”

Anyone who might have seen him is asked to contact police immediately on 111, quoting event number P049210284.

New ZealandNorthland

