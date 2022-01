Four people have been injured and part of a state highway is closed following a single-car crash in Northland on Friday evening.

The crash occurred on State Highway 10 between Pukerau Road and Pukewhai Road, in Kaingaroa, around 9pm, police said.

Four people have been injured, two seriously.

A section of the road is now closed.

No diversions are in place at this stage, and motorists have been advised to expect delays.