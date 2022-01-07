Footage from space captures amazing view of South Island

Video footage filmed from space has captured stunning views of clear skies in the South Island on Friday afternoon.

The footage was captured from the International Space Station when it passed by around 12.24pm NZDT.

“Kia Ora to you all in Aotearoa New Zealand. Here is a beautifully clear view of the South Island - captured live from the @Space_Station when it passed by at 12:24PM NZDT today,” ISS Above said on Twitter.

The Space Station narrowly missed capturing Christchurch.

Earlier this week ISS Above captured the top of the North Island and East Coast, in equally amazing footage.