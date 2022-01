One person has died after a car crashed into a tree in Hawke’s Bay on Saturday morning.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

The crash on Waimarama Road in Tuki Tuki was reported to emergency services at about 3.30am.

Police said the person died at the scene.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.