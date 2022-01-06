Unvaxxed US couple die of Covid while holding hands

A US woman is encouraging people to get jabbed after her unvaccinated parents died of Covid-19 within seconds of each other in a New Hampshire hospital.

Bill and Carol Stewart holding hands

Melissa Noke told 10WBNS her father, Bill, 73, and mother, 69-year-old Carol Stewart, had known each other since they were children and had been together 45 years.

She says their family of eight were infected with Covid-19 last month, with her parents, who were not vaccinated, both later placed on life support.

"Placed both beds side-by-side, placing my mother's hand into my father's hand and as soon as they touched hands my father took his last breath and then my mother 10 seconds later,” Noke said.

They died on December 30, with their family unable to visit until they were allowed to watch them being moved into a joint room that day.

"They were the true definition of soulmates because it's like having love birds, you can't just buy one, you've got to buy both,” she said.

She told 10WBNS she was speaking out to encourage others to get vaccinated.