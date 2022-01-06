Police searching for boy, 15, missing since Sunday

Police are looking for missing 15-year-old Kamera Harris who was last seen on Sunday, January 2 in Palmerston North.

Kamera Harris. (Source: NZ Police)

Police said Kamera has family in Masterton and Northland, so it’s possible he had travelled there.

“Given his age and the amount of time that has passed, police are concerned about his welfare.”

People are asked to call 111 if they see Kamera, rather than approach him.

“It’s important that anyone with information on Kamera’s whereabouts contacts police as we want to ensure he is safe.”

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.