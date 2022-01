A person has died after crashing their vehicle into a tree in Waerenga in northern Waikato.

The intersection of Okaeria Rd and Kopuku Rd in- Waerenga, Waikato. (Source: cGoogle Maps)

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Okaeria Rd and Kopuku Rd about 9.20am on Thursday.

Police said the person who died was the sole-occupant of the vehicle.

Diversions were in place and motorists were asked to avoid the area, however police said the road has since been reopened.