Queen sends letter to toddler who dressed as her on Halloween

The Queen has responded to photos of a two-year-old girl from Kentucky dressing up as her on Halloween.

Jalayne Sutherland as the Queen. (Source: Supplied)

Jalayne Sutherland's mother Katelyn sent photos of the dress up to Windsor Castle, not expecting a reply.

However, two months after posting the photos, they received a letter back from the Queen.

"I thought for sure we wouldn’t get anything back but seeing that little stamp on the outside that said Royal Mail we were exhilarated," Katelyn told 1News.

"I couldn’t open the letter fast enough. Jalayne and I danced around the kitchen and cheered."

Jalayne Sutherland with her letter from the Queen. (Source: Supplied)

The letter said, "Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit.

"Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal pets, which Jalayne might like to have."

Jalayne Sutherland dressed as the Queen for Halloween. (Source: Supplied)

Katelyn said her and Jalayne are big fans of the royal family, adding "we truly admire how the Queen walks by faith".