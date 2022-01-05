Photos: Trade Me reveals its top property listings of 2021

Source: 1News

Trade Me has revealed its most popular property listings of 2021, including a private island and a castle.

Margaret Mahy’s Lyttelton cottage

Margaret Mahy’s Lyttelton cottage (Source: Supplied)

Margaret Mahy’s former Governors Bay home was the most viewed property of 2021.

“Believed to be designed by architect Tom Taylor, this mid-century modern gem has some incredible harbour views. The house had an RV of $640,000 – we reckon that’s a fairly decent price for the home of a creative genius,” said Trade Me's Ruby Topzand.

Mahy wrote many of her books there.

Christchurch's Britten Stables was the second most popular.

The Britten Stables

The Britten Stables (Source: Supplied)

“Originally built in 1903 as the horse stables for Mona Vale Gardens, the Britten Stables were later transformed into a home by innovator John Britten."

Third was a retired film set in Whitemans Valley, Upper Hutt.

A retired film set in Whitemans Valley

A retired film set in Whitemans Valley (Source: Supplied)

Fourth was Mana Lodge in Hawke's Bay, followed by Nautical Dated Darling on Auckland's North Shore, Le Château Moderne in Te Puke, The Castle in Mangatāwhiri, North Waikato, Grandeur Beyond Compare in West Auckland's Laingholm, a Bank of New Zealand building in Invercargill that featured in the World's Fastest Indian, and the private Motukawaiti Island.

Mana Lodge

Mana Lodge (Source: Supplied)

Nautical Dated Darling

Nautical Dated Darling (Source: Supplied)

Le Château Moderne

Le Château Moderne (Source: Supplied)

The Castle.

The Castle. (Source: Supplied)

Grandeur Beyond Compare

Grandeur Beyond Compare (Source: Supplied)

Bank of New Zealand building in Invercargill

Bank of New Zealand building in Invercargill (Source: Supplied)

The private Motukawaiti Island

The private Motukawaiti Island (Source: Supplied)

