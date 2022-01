A child has died in what police describe as a “water-related incident” at a waterfall in Te Urewera.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police told 1News they were called to the incident at the Mangamate Waterfall, on the Whirinaki River, inland from Minginui in Te Urewera just before 2.45pm on Wednesday.

"Attempts were made to resuscitate the child however sadly they died at the scene," police said.

"Police extends its condolences to whānau and loved ones."

Police are making inquires into the death on behalf of the Coroner.